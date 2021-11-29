Giving Tuesday In Saline: Make Your Donation Count, Even More

The 10th annual GivingTuesday takes place Nov. 30 and it's a way to support organizations doing great things in the world - including right here in Saline.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012, on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, as a way to encourage people to do good before the holidays. In the US last year, people and corporations donated $2.47 million in 24 hours as 13 percent of adult participation participated by gifting money, time, skills and goods.

Right here in Saline, there are organizations that can use your GivingTuesday support. Wait until Tuesday to donate - because many organizations have matching donors for GivingTuesday.

Saline Area Social Service (link)

Saline Area Social Service provides a food pantry and other services for local residents in need.

If you donate $20 or more at the Reinhart Realtors office (1020 E. Michigan Ave ) you'll receive a dozen cookies. In addition, the Reinhart Charitable Foundation is matching the first $10,000 in donations.

Robison Bahnmiller is also matching donations.

You can donate online here.

Foundation for Saline Area Schools (link)

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools supports educational initiatives in the Saline school district. You can donate online by clicking here.

Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic (link)

Support Saline's renowned youth fiddle band with a GivingTuesday donation. There are all kinds of incentives, from simple acknowledgment in the newsletter having your business logo on all the band's t-shirts and publicity material. Click here to donate.

Saline Main Street (link)

Saline Main Street's mission is to support the growth and health of downtown Saline. They do so with promotions, events, grant-writing, and other activities. To donate, click here.

Poured Out (link)

Founded by Saline native Carlee Greene Adams, Poured out began as a relief effort to find food, water and shelter for people after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. After becoming suck drinking contaminated water, Carlee and Steve Adams decided to help solve Haiti's clean water crisis. Today, they have expanded their mission to also include disaster relief in America. Donate by clicking here.

Do you know of any other Saline organizations taking GivingTuesday donations? Add them in our comments below.