Annherst Kreitz is the Grand Marshal of the Saline Holiday Parade

Annherst Kreitz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, is the Grand Marshal of the 46th Annual Saline Holiday Parade, which takes place downtown at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.

The annual event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to downtown Saline with an assortment of holiday activities this weekend. (Winter Wonderland, Downtown Cocoa Crawl, Downtown Candlelight Vigil, Saline Merry Mile run)

As the parade's Grand Marshal, she'll ride in a 2019 Ford Mustang convertible owned by Bob Comfort.

"Bob will drive and I'll wave," Kreitz said. "I'll also have the privilege of being able to say a few words of greeting and thanks."

David Helmer, of the Braun & Helmer Auction Service, is the emcee for the parade. He'll talk to Kreitz and several other guests at the four corners as they parade through town.

Kreitz moved to Saline with her family when she was a freshman in high school. She said she only went to a few parades as a kid.

"I always remember having a fun time. I've always loved the parade as it puts people in the Christmas/holiday spirit and it's a great community opportunity to see so many friends," Kreitz said.

When she moved back to Saline 20 years ago, she enjoyed attending the parade with her husband and children.

Two years ago, she was in the parade for the first time, walking with the Foundation for Saline Area Schools and Saline Area Schools Alumni group.

"We had a great time! It was wonderful to experience the parade from a new perspective. It's such an incredible community event and especially this year, after all that we've been through with the pandemic, we need this more than ever," Kreitz said.

She credited Interim Chamber Director Lynn Thomas Perry and chamber staffer Lori Little for all the work they've done to bring the parade back.

"It's a huge undertaking and we're so thankful to have the parade back this year," Kreitz said.

She was honored when Thomas Perry called her to ask if she'd be the Grand Marshal this year.

"I was completely shocked and felt extremely honored. I am so grateful to have been asked by the chamber and am very excited to be a part of the parade," Kreitz said. "Our Saline community is very special and it'll be a wonderful night."

Kreitz continues to build the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, a local non-profit organization that supports educational initiatives in the school district. She and her team are working on a spring fundraiser at Emagine Theater set for April 28. The catered event will feature an online and live auction - and movies, of course.

