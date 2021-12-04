Trees Trimmed Under DTE Power Lines in Saline

Workers from Wright Tree service trimmed trees under power lines in the lawn extension along North Ann Arbor Street Thursday.

The work was ordered by DTE, presumably to prevent tree limbs from interfering with or knocking down power lines and interrupting electrical service to customers.

The work surprised the city.

"Unfortunately my office did not get any advance notice of those activities. I know the Mayor has a call in to our DTE rep to ask for more information," City Manager Colleen O'Toole said.

Several residents were upset with the damage done to the mature trees that line the street.

Many trees in the lawn extension were planted by the city many years ago.