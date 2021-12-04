46th Annual Holiday Parade Highlights a Day of Activities in Saline

Saturday will be one of the most festive days of the year in Saline.

The highlight of the day is the 46th annual Saline Holiday Parade, which takes place on Michigan Avenue at 5:30 p.m. But Saline Main Street, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and other groups have lined up an entire day full of activities. We'll post the schedule below. Before we do, it's important to share this news from the City of Saline on the traffic implications.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/CityofSaline/posts/269606995208656 -->

Okay. So here's the schedule of events for Dec. 4.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saline Indoor Farmers Market - The Farmers Market at Liberty School hosts the first of its holiday gift sales. Alongside all of our wonderful produce, meat, cheese, baked goods and other foods, we will be featuring gift vendors. Look for jewelry, Xmas ornaments, decor, blankets, wreathes, soaps and more!

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Follow the Star: Christmas Creche Exhibit - 300 nativity scenes from around the world are on display at Holy Faith Church, 6299 Holy Faith Church.

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Winter Wonderland - The South Ann Arbor Street Square features fire pits and goodies to make s'mores. There will be games for kids. A handbell choir performs at noon. Check out Main Street's downtown shopping guide here.

12 - 6 p.m., Cocoa Crawl - Get your Cocoa Crawl passport at participating businesses -- visit all the places on the list and be entered to win a cool downtown gift basket! Map of the Cocoa Crawl below.

1. Rock Paper Scissors 2. Earth Elements 3. McPherson Local 4. Fine Print Bookshop 5. Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack 6. Rock Paper Scissors Junior 7. Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas

1 - 4 p.m., NAVYA Fill The Shuttle Event - NAVYA, the local maker of self-driving shuttles, is hosting a "fill the shuttle" event in the parking lot at Busch's in Saline to help Saline Area Social Service stock its food pantry. Needs this year include beef Chunky soups, beef broth and gravy, chicken broth and gravy, sloppy joe sauce, cream corn, taco kits, crackers, and individual drinks.

5 p.m., The Saline Merry Mile - The Saline Friends of Cross Country host the third annual Saline Merry Mile - a one-mile run that starts at the four corners, goes east to about Maple Road, and turns around and finishes near Lewis Street. You can still sign up. It's fun and it supports the Saline cross country programs.

5:30 p.m., The 46th Annual Saline Holiday Parade - Annherst Kreitz is the Grand Marshal and David Helmer is emcee as the annual parade returns to Saline. Parking downtown is limited due to street closures. Visitors are encouraged to use the free Saline Area School Bus shuttle from 4-8:00 p.m. running between the UPS Store in Busch's Shopping Center and the West Henry Street parking lot behind Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.

Following the parade, Santa's Village - Following the parade, children will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause at "Santa's Village." The location this year will be at Rock, Paper, Scissors Jr. the new toy store at 101 S. Ann Arbor St.

6 p.m. -10 p.m. - Lights Before Christmas - One of the big hits last year was the Lights Before Christmas show at First United Methodist Church - a light show synchronized to Christmas carols you can play on your car radio. The church is at 1200 N. Ann Arbor St. (corner of Ann Arbor and Woodland Drive.)

7 p.m., Varsity Blues Presents Frozen - The Varsity Blues children's choir presents Frozen at Saline High School. Order tickets here.