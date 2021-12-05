Dance Alliance Performs 24th Annual "The Nutcracker" Dec. 11-12 at Saline High School

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dj5d4-5zl4 -->

Saline's Dance Alliance Repertory Company presents "The Nutcracker" Dec. 11-12 at Saline High School in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center. It's the 24th annual production by the dance company.

Show times are at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 and 2 p.m., Dec. 12.

Tickets are $16 and are available at Dance Alliance, 811 W. Michigan Ave., Saline, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to noon (call 734-429-9599), or at The Dancer's Boutique, 6585 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor (call 734-973-1178).

Tickets are also available at the door but seating is limited.