Saline MI
12-05-2021 2:22am

Here's The Schedule for Holiday Season Fun in Saline Sunday

Saturday was a festive day in Saline - but the holiday season fun isn't over yet!

Saline Main Street has organized several activities for Sunday in Saline. The activities begin at noon and run through 4 p.m.

12 - 4 p.m . - The fire pits will be crackling on the 100 block of South Ann Arbor, known as "Holiday Square" this weekend.

1 p.m. - The Ten Tones Chorale from Saline High School will carol in Downtown Saline, starting in the "Holiday Square" on South Ann Arbor Street.

2 -3 p.m. - The Holiday Animal Friends Petting Zoo from Chamberlin Pony will be in the parking lot behind Hartman Insurance, 111 N. Ann Arbor St., from 2-3 p.m. Alpacas, Dolly the Horse, sheep, mini pony, a sweet donkey and more!

Support local business and find unique gifts for your friends and family in Saline. Check out this holiday shopping guide at Saline Main Street's website.

