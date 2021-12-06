Experience Community Donors Know A Wise Donation When They See It

Over the years, the people behind Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home have become known for giving back to the community. They've given to the Saline Fair, the holiday parade, the American Legion, Saline Area Social Service and more.

So, as experienced donors, they know a good donation when they see it.

When Saline Area Social Service, a local agency that provides a food pantry and other services for people in financial need, told funeral director Steve Robison about an opportunity to turn those donations into even more funds during the holiday season, they jumped on it.

Robison-Bahnmiller pledged $1,500 in matching funds to the Saline Area Social Service's Giving Tuesday donation. Between their pledge and the matching donations, $4,400 was raised.

"They've got so many great programs they run out of Saline Area Social Service, from the Thanksgiving program to the Adopt-a-Family program. The Giving Tuesday campaign just seems like a great way to give back," said Steve Robison. "With the matching donations, it seems like a way to help get even more people involved and donating to a great program."

Reinhart Realtors was another local company working with SASS during Giving Tuesday.

Jim Robison, president of the funeral home, said the business just wants to give back to the community.

"This community has been good to us. So we try and support the groups that make this such a great place to live," Robison said.

Here are some ways to give to Saline Area Social Service between now and the end of the holiday season.

Navya Fill the Shuttle Holiday Food Drive . Now through Dec 15 Navya will be collecting shelf-stable food for SASS. From 2-5 p.m, Dec. 10, Navya will have a shuttle located at Busch’s to fill with food!

. Now through Dec 15 Navya will be collecting shelf-stable food for SASS. From 2-5 p.m, Dec. 10, Navya will have a shuttle located at Busch’s to fill with food! Saline National Honor Society Food Drive - NHS will be collecting canned and boxed foods, paper goods and toiletries for SASS. Bags will be passed out by NHS throughout the community and picked up by NHS on Saturday, Dec. 11 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you do not receive a bag, you can fill a bag and drop off donations on Dec. 11 at SASS located at 224 W. Michigan Ave., Saline.

- NHS will be collecting canned and boxed foods, paper goods and toiletries for SASS. Bags will be passed out by NHS throughout the community and picked up by NHS on Saturday, Dec. 11 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you do not receive a bag, you can fill a bag and drop off donations on Dec. 11 at SASS located at 224 W. Michigan Ave., Saline. Check out priority items needed on Facebook. U pdated weekly (link)

pdated weekly (link) Meijer Simply Give Double Match event on Saturday, Dec 11 - Purchase $10 Simply Give gift cards at Meijer on Dec.11 and Meijer will match gift card purchases

- Purchase $10 Simply Give gift cards at Meijer on Dec.11 and Meijer will match gift card purchases Bridgewater Bank Tavern Annual Toy Drive for SASS and Live Music on Dec. 1 7. Bring in new, unwrapped toys on this day and receive 10 percent off your bill!

7. Bring in new, unwrapped toys on this day and receive 10 percent off your bill! The Saline Area Fire Department Toy Drive. Now through Dec.18 SAFD is collecting toys for Saline children in need this holiday season.

Now through Dec.18 SAFD is collecting toys for Saline children in need this holiday season. Quilting Season Stocking Drive benefiting Saline Area Social Service. Stop by local businesses like Steadfast Chiropractic between now and Dec. 23 to purchase stockings made by Quilting Season volunteers. Donations go toward holiday gifts for Seniors in our community.

You can also donate money to Saline Area Social Service by clicking here.