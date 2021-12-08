Township Officials Say City, MI Homes Still Talking About Andelina Farms, SAFD Buys a Tanker

The Saline Township Board concluded the business of 2021 in twenty-five minutes Tuesday night at the township hall.

Andelina Farms

Township Supervisor Jim Marion reported that Andelina Farms is continuing to build houses. Consulting engineer Dan Cabage said there will be a meeting next week to get an update on the testing of the water and sewer systems for the development. He thought he should have a progress report for the board at its January meeting. Marion also reported that conversations between MI Homes and the City of Saline are continuing.

Township Clerk Kelly Marion said she had received a phone call from a person interested in purchasing a home at Andelina Farms, The caller questioned whether the taxes would be raised substantially if the house became part of the city.

Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas reported that if the Andelina Farms is annexed into the city, it is entirely up to the city to determine what the taxes will be. “Under a straight annexation, Andelina Farms will be taxed the same as all other properties within the city. If it is a 425 Agreement, there are some other rules that apply but again it will be the city’s decision.”

Appointments to Planning Commission & Board of Appeals

Supervisor Jim Marion nominated Carrire DeJongh for reappointment to the Board of Appeals and Tom Hammond, Laurie Leinbach and Trudy Feldkamp for reappointment to the Planning Commission. All of the appointments were approved.

Marion said he would nominate a replacement for Taylor Jacobsen on the Board of Review at the next meeting.

Fire Board Report

Trustee Robert Marion reported that the City of Saline Fire Department needs to replace one of their engines which is over twenty years old and has frequent maintenance problems. Marion said the cost would be approximately $565,000, which would probably result in an increase in the service charge the township pays for fire protection.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:25 p.m. The next Planning Commission meeting will be on Tuesday, 2-1-2022. The next board meeting will be on Wednesday, 2-9-22. Both meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the township hall.