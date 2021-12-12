BASKETBALL: Saline Comes Back and Beats Bedford in OT, 2-0 to Start Season

Saline battled back from a 12-point deficit and defeated Bedford in overtime on the road Friday to open the SEC Red season and improve to 2-0.

The Hornets won, 65-63.

Braden Larusso led Saline with 21 points. Cooper Fairman and Josh Koch each scored 16 points.

"I’m proud of how resilient the team was tonight. After being down 12 in the first half we fought back and found a way to win," Saline coach Michael Marek said.

Saline visits Pioneer Tuesday and hosts Huron Friday.