BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Take Another Game in OT, Beating Pioneer

Saline scored the only seven points of overtime to defeat Pioneer in girls' varsity basketball action Tuesday at Saline High School. The Hornets improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

It was Saline's second overtime victory of the season.

"I was proud of the fight-back that the team exhibited throughout the game. It was a game of runs, and we always held our confidence high to weather the storm," said Saline head coach Leigh Ann Roehm. "I have to give so much credit to our defensive effort. We were put in a situation where we were having to play D for one full minute at a time. We gave an excellent effort on the glass from so many players that was the difference vs a big Pioneer team. We also did the job from the line again down the stretch."

Sophie Canen led the Hornets with 18 points, three rebounds and three steals. The senior continues to lead the Hornet attack.

"Sophie created shots the entire game and hit a huge 3 in OT. She paced us in the offensive end with 18 points," Roehm said.

Sophomore Kate Stemmer scored nine points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had two assists.

"Kate Stemmer was not only incredible on D but really did the job on the offensive side of the ball as well. She created in transition and shot the ball confidently," Roehm said.

Ella Dean scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds. Anna Hesse also grabbed five rebounds to go along with her four points. Also checking in with eight rebounds was Beth Ann Ford, who scored two points.

Roehm said Ford's two points were huge in OT.

"She sealed her girl and Taylor Kangas passed it to her on the left block and she finished strong," Roehm said.

Kangas scored two points and had four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Roehm described a key moment in the OT frame.

"There was a loose ball that got deflected down to Pioneer’s end of the court. Kate Stemmer gave an extra effort to run and dove to knock the ball lose from a Pioneer player at the three-point line. From there the ball got knocked loose to DeWolf who quickly passed it to the right block where their big appeared all alone. Out of nowhere Beth Ann Ford runs in from a full-court sprint and knocks the ball out of bounds. We don’t win without that effort play from Kate and Beth Ann," Roehm said.

Saline visits Huron Friday.