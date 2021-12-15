BASKETBALL: Saline Beats Pioneer on the Road, Improves to 3-0 Overall, 2-0 in SEC Red

ANN ARBOR - Saline won its second straight SEC Red game on the road, defeating Pioneer 63-55 Tuesday at Pioneer High School.

Josh Koch led all players with 23 points. Dylan Mesman scored 14 points and Braden LaRusso added 12 points. Saline improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Saline led 32-16 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.

Saline head coach Michael Marek said the Hornets learned a lesson about playing a four-quarter game.

“We came out of the gates strong and controlled the game wire to wire. We can’t take our foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and we learned that lesson tonight. Credit to Pioneer they never gave up and played hard," Marek said. "When a team is down we can’t let them climb back into the game. We weathered the storm and came out on top."

Saline is home to Huron Friday.

"I'm looking forward to a big game Friday night against Huron," Marek said.

Huron defeated Skyline, 48-42, and is 2-0 to start the season. Huron also defeated Lincoln earlier in the season.