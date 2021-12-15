WISD Board Chooses Naomi Norman as Superintendent

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Naomi Norman the district’s next superintendent at the Dec. 14 meeting. Norman has been serving as Interim Superintendent since June 2020, when previous superintendent, Dr. Scott Menzel, took the superintendency at Scottsdale Unified School District in Arizona.

“I am extremely grateful to continue serving Washtenaw ISD as its next superintendent. My heart and soul are here with this community,” Norman said. “I am committed to providing an inclusive and equitable school community where students across our county thrive and are seen for their genius and where educators are embraced and can soar.”

The WISD Board of Education began discussions about the superintendent search process in January 2020, when Dr. Menzel announced his transition to Scottsdale, Ariz.

Norman will formally assume the Superintendent position beginning Jan. 1, contingent upon contract negotiations with the Board of Education over the district’s winter break.