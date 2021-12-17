BASKETBALL: Hornets Smash Huron, 6-0 Into the Break

ANN ARBOR - After three straight nail-biters, including two overtime wins, the Saline varsity girls basketball team went into the break with an old fashion thumping, defeating Huron, 59-19 at Huron High School Friday.

Saline improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Saline hasn't lost a pre-Jan. 1 game since 2017.

Sophie Canen led Saline with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kate Stemmer scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds and five steals. Ella Dean scored eight points to go with three rebounds and two steals. Payton Maloney scored seven points had three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Josie Cayen scored six points and had two rebounds. Anna Hesse scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals and two blocks. Taylor Kangas scored two points and had two rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Beth Ann Ford had one point, four rebounds and two steals.

The Hornets return to action with a game Jan. 2 at home to Cass Tech.