Joe Raupp scored three goals and assisted on two more as Saline defeated Bedford, 8-0, Friday at Team Toledo Ice House.

Mateo Iadipaolo also scored two goals and and an assist.

Gavin Bird, Andrew Updike and Jake Honan also scored for Saline. Griffin Clark tallied three assists. Julian Downey and Colton Cundiff each had two assists. Drew Helmer and Tyler Schroeder split the shutout in goal.