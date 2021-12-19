12-19-2021 2:15am
Council to Discuss Ways to Spend Bulging Fund Balances
Saline City Council will discuss what to do about bulging bank accounts when it meets Monday night for a work meeting and regular council meeting
The topic for the 6 p.m. work meeting is "reserve fund balance."
A memo from City of Saline Treasurer Mickie Jo Bennett to Saline City Council identifies several large stashes of cash - and several expensive ways to spend it. The letter asks council to review the balances and determine whether they are still appropriate.
Here are the funds:
- $444,981 of excess fund balance that has accumulated. The city typically spends excess fund balance on retirement obligations.
- $1,383,538 in assigned legislative changes. This fund was set up as the city prepared to lose personal property tax revenue. The city lost less revenue than expected.
- $1,028,319 in the Saul Trail loan account. The loan to create the business park has been fully paid back.
- $100,000 in unfunded liabilities.
- $493,886 in federal recovery act money expected over the next two years.
On the other side, Bennett noted several ways to spend any excess revenue, including:
- $1.3 million in compensated absences. When an employee leaves the city, accrued absentee days are often paid in lieu of time off. In all, that cost is north of $1.3 million. The city may begin examining ways to get ahead of this expected expense.
- Up to $690,000 may be considered for a new vehicle equipment policy to replace and purchase vehicles.
- $100,000 in surplus payment for the Michigan Employee Retirement System. The plan is 69.6 percent funded. The state considers plans under 60 percent as underfunded.
- $110,000 for police department body cams.
- Up to $1.4 million is needed for one-time capital improvements to city facilities over the next three years.