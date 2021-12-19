Council to Discuss Ways to Spend Bulging Fund Balances

Saline City Council will discuss what to do about bulging bank accounts when it meets Monday night for a work meeting and regular council meeting

The topic for the 6 p.m. work meeting is "reserve fund balance."

A memo from City of Saline Treasurer Mickie Jo Bennett to Saline City Council identifies several large stashes of cash - and several expensive ways to spend it. The letter asks council to review the balances and determine whether they are still appropriate.

Here are the funds:

$444,981 of excess fund balance that has accumulated. The city typically spends excess fund balance on retirement obligations.

$1,383,538 in assigned legislative changes. This fund was set up as the city prepared to lose personal property tax revenue. The city lost less revenue than expected.

$1,028,319 in the Saul Trail loan account. The loan to create the business park has been fully paid back.

$100,000 in unfunded liabilities.

$493,886 in federal recovery act money expected over the next two years.

On the other side, Bennett noted several ways to spend any excess revenue, including: