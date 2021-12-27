Snow Could Bring Slippery Road Conditions Monday Morning

Snowy weather is expected to bring slippery driving conditions Monday morning. A National Weather Service winter weather advisory calls for two inches of snow to fall between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. in Southeast Michigan. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Snow mixed with precipitation could add a light glaze of ice to the mix.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution on the roads.

More snow is expected Tuesday night, with estimates of an inch of snow forecast in early predictions.

The NWS forecasts a high temperature of 44 degrees Monday with a low of 29 Monday night and wind gusts as high as 22 miles per hour.