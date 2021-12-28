Tema Haab, Teacher, Author and Rosie the Riveter, Was a Wife and Mother

Tema Haab, age 99, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Michigan.

Tema, born July 5, 1922, was the third of nine children born to Charles Kohler and Mathilda (Boettger) Kohler. Tema developed a love of reading at an early age, and after graduating from Saline High School in 1941, she earned her teaching certificate from Normal College. She began her long teaching career in country schools.

During World War II, she served her country by assembling the B-24 Liberator military aircraft at the Willow Run Bomber Plant and was proud to be a Rosie the Riveter. On August 24, 1944 she married her loving husband Waldemar George Haab. Together for sixty-one years, they built a beautiful home and family in Ann Arbor Michigan.

Tema furthered her education by obtaining her Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Reading from Eastern Michigan University, and published a book in 1969 entitled, “Individualized Reading – First Grade Language Arts Program." She went on to teach the first grade for 40 years and was considered an expert on how to teach a child to read. She was baptized in the Holy Spirit and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she was active in the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. Despite being busy with her career and family, she always took the time to visit with the elderly or sick, and sent out many cards and notes. She led a very active social life attending ice cream socials, euchre parties, church functions, country school events and family events with her brothers and sisters. She traveled to several places in the United States and Europe. Many folks stopped by or honked when they drove by Wally and Tema’s house. She had an interest in family genealogy and during her later years she continued to enjoy her love of reading.

She had a beautiful spirit and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Tema is survived by her son James (Dianne) Haab; daughter Janet (Raymond) Weiner II; grand-daughter Ann (Timothy) Hall; sister Lillian Gilbert; brothers Charles Kohler and Clarence Kohler. She is preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter Linda Jane, infant son, grandson Raymond John Weiner III, sisters Bertha Luckhardt, Emma VandenBosch, Lucille Brown, Lorena Luckhardt and Stella Peplau. Private family services were held, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held in the summer. Burial took place in the St. Thomas Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church and can be mailed to St. Thomas Lutheran Church 10001 West Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. To sign Tema’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.