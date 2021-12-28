WEATHER: Up to an Inch of Snow Could Fall Tuesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-1.5 inches of snow Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to flirt with the freezing point most of the day, meaning the snow could turn to rain at various points.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 35 and snow showers. Tuesday evening, the low falls to 32 with a chance of rain and snow. Temperatures warming Wednesday with a high of 41 and a chance of snowshoers in the evening.