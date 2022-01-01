Rotary Raising Funds to Purchase Tablets and Keep Senior Citizens Connected

The Rotary Club of Saline is raising funds to purchase tablets in an effort to keep senior citizens, isolated during the pandemic, connected to family, friends and the community.

There are two ways to support the project. Saline Rotary is collecting bottles and cans. They can be dropped off at the Saline American Legion Hall. Residents can email SRC3003@salinerotary.com to arrange an easy, no-contact pickup of bottles and cans.

The second way to help is to donate through a GoFundMe Page.