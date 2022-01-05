Former CDC Director Dr. William Foege to Speak at Washtenaw Community College Friday

Former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. William Foege will speak at this week’s induction ceremony of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Washtenaw Community College (WCC).

The public is invited to tune in virtually at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, to the keynote speaker portion of the event.

A world-renowned epidemiologist, Dr. Foege has been presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama and is a Gates Fellow with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Among his notable accomplishments, Dr. Foege led efforts to eradicate smallpox. Read his biography to learn more about his life’s work.

RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 5, to receive event log-in information. For additional information or questions, contact Veronica Capraru at vcapraru@wccnet.edu.