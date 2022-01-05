POLICE REPORTS: Man Held on $25,000 Bond After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

A man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early New Years Day.

Saline Police were called to the 800 block of Austin Drive shortly after 8 a.m. According to the victim, her boyfriend became upset when she said she wanted to go home. The argument quickly became violent, she told police. At one point, the man allegedly placed both his hands around her neck and said "I'm going to kill you" as he choked her. She was able to free herself and call police.

The man told police a different story, saying she attacked him and scratched his face after she became angry because he was talking to another girl.

The man was arrested and transported the Washtenaw County Jail where he was being held on a $25,000 bond for charges of domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation.

Theft From Busch's

Police responded to a reported theft from Busch's Fresh Food Markets around 6:30 p.m., Dec. 26.

Employees of the grocer told police that a man and woman were shopping in the store and neared the exit before paying when the woman broke away to talk to employees as the man continued out of the store. The employees realized the woman was trying to distract them and followed the man out of the store, demanding to see a receipt. The man told the employees to stop bothering him. The employee returned to the store.

Another employee recovered some of the goods from a cart in the parking lot. It's believed the pair got away with cleaning materials, juice, soap, Pop Tarts, chocolate milk and other goods.

The man was described as a 5'11 white male, 30-40 years old, with a trimmed beard. He was wearing a gray Carhardt hat and wheat-colored boots.

The woman was described as a 20-35-year-old, 5'7 white female who wore a pink beanie hat and a grey/green heavy jacket.

Employees were asked to call police if the suspects returned to the store.

Police Investigate Tampering

A manager of the urgent care clinic on the 100 block of South Industrial called police Dec. 10 after finding damage to a cash drop box in the office. The incident is believed to have happened overnight, Dec. 7-8.

No cash was believed to be missing from the box. Police investigated the scene and checked for prints on the safe but couldn't find any. The case was closed after the victim failed to follow up with police.

Altercation Between Mom and Son at Saline Middle School

Police were called to Saline Middle School after an altercation between a mother and her son in their vehicle around 8:10 a.m. According to the police report, the mom was attempting to take a phone away from her son when the altercation became physical and she bit his hand.