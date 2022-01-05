DAVCO to Invest $3.5 Million in Saline Electronics Manufacturing Center

DAVCO will invest $3.5 million in its Saline electronics manufacturing center, according to a press release issued Jan. 5.

The company claims to be the North American leader in fuel heater/water separators and filter systems for diesel-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway equipment and commercial marine applications.

According to the press release, the investment will help the company as it prepares for the arrival of electric-powered commercial vehicles. The facility is expected to be operational in early 2022 and will create 20 new jobs.

"Over the past 45 years, DAVCO has proudly served customers with industry-leading products and unparalleled customer support and that will not change," said Laurie Beegle, President at DAVCO. "This new electronics manufacturing facility ensures we will continue to be able to serve commercial fleet customers as their needs evolve once they begin putting electric vehicles into service."

The $3.5 million capital investment includes a clean room for component manufacturing, increasingly more important in next-generation vehicle technologies. The company expects this facility will be used often with customers to showcase the capabilities of DAVCO, Clarience Technologies and its entire family of companies and plans for a second phase that will include a modern Customer Experience Center.

DAVCO has been transforming space in its corporate Saline office for the electronics center since the fall of 2021. . DAVCO fuel filtration products will continue to be manufactured in an adjacent building on the DAVCO campus in Saline and are not impacted by this announcement.

DAVCO is owned by Southfield, Michigan-based Clarience Technologies, a global leader in advanced transportation technology that includes Truck-Lite, RIGID and Lumitec advanced LED lighting, ECCO and Code-3 safety systems and Road Ready advanced telematics.

Operations at the Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Facility have already started and DAVCO expects the facility to be fully operational this winter. Initially, the facility will be responsible for manufacturing electronics hardware for Road Ready advanced telematics, a company within the Clarience Technologies family. Road Ready offers advanced telematics solutions for commercial transportation and has experienced significant growth this past year.

Those interested in applying for open positions at the Advanced Manufacturing Operations Center should visit DAVCO.com/jobs.