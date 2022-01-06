Saline City Council Meeting Moved Jan. 12

Saline's first city council meeting of 2022 has been pushed back to Jan. 12.

The meeting was scheduled for Jan. 10.

According to City Clerk Terri Royal, the meeting was delayed by two days to allow a couple of council members who've felt ill to recover and allow another council member, who will be traveling, enough time to return to town.

Clerk Royal said council can no longer participate in meetings remotely and must hold meetings in person. Meetings will continue to be broadcast on the city's Youtube channel.