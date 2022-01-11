Beverly Poet, Mother of 4, Worked as a Nurse, Was a Prominent Figure in Washtenaw Agriculture

Beverly Jean Poet, 79, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Chelsea on January 6, 2022, surrounded by her children.

She was born January 28, 1942, to Eldon and Cleo (Brown) Condit in Ann Arbor. In 1960 she graduated from Saline High School. In 1963 she graduated from Mercy School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Also, in 1963 she married Stanley Poet.

Stan and Bev were founding members of Farmers-A-Go-Go community action group. Over the years, Bev was active in Jaycee Auxiliary, Michigan Cattle Women, 4-H, Washtenaw Farm Council, Farm Bureau, Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions, Michigan Festivals and Events Association, and National Rifle Association. Bev worked as a nurse until retiring in 2017. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, camping, shooting, and traveling. She was always a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a good friend.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Cleo, husband Stan, brothers Dennis and Terry, grandson Daniel, and great-granddaughter Amanda. Bev is survived by daughter Judi (Steve) Gilmore of Britton, son Rob (Lynda) of Manchester, son Rick (Karen) of Saline, son Scott (Lisa) of Manchester, grand children: Josie and Rebekah Gilmore, Deborah (Rance) Rickard, William and Richard Poet, Samantha (Mike) Conway, Erica (Randy) Monty, McKenzie (Nathan) Fischer and Braden Poet, and great-grandchildren: Sarahlyn, James and Gracelyn Rickard, Grace and Maddie Conway, Tyler and Drew Monty, Zella and Easton Fischer, sister Elaine (Dale) Gensley of Ann Arbor, brother Bob (Virg) Condit of Holland, MI, godson Jesse (Nora) Gensley of Munith and many nieces and nephews. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 13, 2022 between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

Friends may also join the family for a visitation on Friday, January 14, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Dave McNeil will officiate the service. Luncheon to follow at UAW Local 892 Hall, 601 Woodland Dr., Saline, MI 48176. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the American Frontline Nurses or to Pistol Prodigies Youth Pistol Team. To leave a memory you have of Bev, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.