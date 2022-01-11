HOCKEY; Saline Rebounds for 5-3 Win over Mattawan

Griffin Clark scored twice to help Saline defeat Mattawan, 5-3, at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Friday.

Saline broke a 3-3 tie in the third period with two powerplay goals. The Hornets scored three goals with the man advantage.

Mateo Iadipaolo scored the game-winner for Saline. Aidan Granica and Andrew Updike also scored for the Hornets.

Tyler Schroeder earned the victory in goal.

Saline's win was a nice bounce back after the loss to Pioneer Wednesday.

"I was really proud of the way we responded after a tough loss Wednesday. I thought our group showed a lot of character tonight in a close game. We had contributions from a lot of different parts of the lineup," coach Kyle Zagata said.

The Hornets' game against Northville scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to SARS-CoV-2 issues with the Mustangs.