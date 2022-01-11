BASKETBALL: Ford Fuels Win at Skyline for Unbeaten Saline

ANN ARBOR - Junior Beth Ann Ford scored a career-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds as Saline defeated Skyline, 66-28, at Skyline Tuesday.

Ford shot 10-for-12 from the floor. Coach Leigh Ann Roehm couldn't have been happier for a player who's contributed much to the Hornets' success over the last 2 1/2 seasons without receiving much fanfare.

"Beth Ann Ford had a monster game. Her career-high double-double was huge for us. This is a player that is the ultimate team-first kid. She always defers to her teammates at the offensive end. It’s never about points for her," Roehm said. "Tonight, when the opportunities presented themselves, she really stepped up."

Senior Sophie Canen added 15 points with three assists and a couple steals.

Nine different Hornets got on the scoreboard.

Junior Anna Hesse scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals and two blocks.

"On a night where we weren’t shooting it well from 3, we did a great job getting the ball to the post. I thought our bigs stepped up big time and finished. Beth Ann Ford and Anna Hesse were real difference-makers in the game," Roehm said.

Kate Stemmer had a great all-around game with nine points, four rebounds and five steals. Josie Cayen (five points, two rebounds and two assists), Payton Maloney (four points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals), Ella Dean (two points and two rebounds), Taylor Kangas (two points, three rebounds and four assists) and Kadyn Maida (two points, two rebounds and three steals) also scored.

"I also love how we passed the ball. When I go back and look at the film I bet almost every basket was assisted." Roehm said.

Saline improved to 4-0 in the SEC Red and 9-0 overall.