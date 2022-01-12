Maplewood Lanes, Saline's Bowling Alley, Has Been Sold and Will Be Known as Station 300 Saline

Maplewood Lanes, Saline's bowling alley, has been sold, according to its Facebook Page.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/station300saline/posts/114856151073102 -->

The new owners will call the business Station 300 Saline and will continue to operate as a bowling alley with league play, according to a post by the Maplewood Lanes Facebook Page.

According to the Station 300 website, Station 300 also has facilities in Bluffton, S.C., and Gainseville, Ga.

In August of 2020, Bill Howard, who had owned Maplewood Lanes since 1979, died.

The Saline Post has reached out to Station 300 for more information.