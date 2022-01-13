Saline Area Schools District Seeks Applicants for the Board of Education Vacancy

The Saline Area Schools district has announced is seeking a local citizen to serve on the Board of Education for the remainder of 2022.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Trustee Dennis Valenti, who announced his intentions at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

Applicants should submit a Notice of Interest form by Feb. 3. The board will interview applicants at a special Feb. 7 meeting.

Here's more information from the news release:

An individual is eligible as a school board member if the individual is a citizen of the United States, and is a qualified and registered elector of the school district.

Should the appointed Trustee desire to serve past December 31, 2022, they would need to participate in the general election (Nov. 8) and win a 4-year term. Appointment does not mean a decision has to be made now on running, or not running, in November.

To apply, please submit this Notice of Interest form by Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

Appointment by the Board to fill this vacancy shall be by majority vote. The Board intends to interview at a Special Meeting Feb. 7. Additional interview information will be sent to applicants.

The Board of Education Trustees are committed to appointing a Trustee that is deeply dedicated to students, meets the needs of our staff, and values feedback from parents.