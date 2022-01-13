Kenneth Auten, US Air Force Veteran, Retired from Eastern Michigan, Raised Two Sons

Kenneth Dean Auten 92, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022 with his family by his side.

Ken was born on June 1st, 1929, to the late Leslie Auten and Alice (Kempf) Auten. On August 5th, 1955, he married the late Margaret Anne Lange. Kenneth is survived by his two sisters Harriett (Auten) Searfoss and Marlene (Auten) Berkley; two sons Brian Auten and Joel Auten; granddaughter Jodi (Auten) Marschall; two great-grandchildren Christopher Marschall and Alexis Marschall; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Auten and Alice (Kempf) Auten; brother Russell Auten; Wife Margaret (Lange) Auten; and grandson Philip.

Ken worked at Eastern Michigan University in the heating and cooling department until he retired in 1994. Before working for Eastern, Ken sacrificed his life and time and served in the United States Air Force. In his spare time, he volunteered to drive the cancer patients to their appointments, to train guide dogs for the blind, and to donate gallons of blood to help those in need and give back to the Saline community.

In Kenneth's free time he enjoyed woodworking, bowling, photography, golf, painting, travel, his dog Bobby, and spending time surrounded by his loved ones. He was a member, along with his late wife Margaret (Lange) Auten, of St. Paul United Church of Christ.

The cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will take place this following spring (To be determined). In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that those who wish to pay their respects for Kenneth Dean Auten please feel free to make a donation in his name to St. Paul United Church of Christ, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, or Leader dogs for the blind. To leave a memory you have of Ken, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.