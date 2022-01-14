GYMNASTICS: Saline Defeats Tecumseh, Monroe in Tri-Meet

Saline picked up two wins in SEC gymnastics competition at Saline High School Wednesday.

Saline defeated Tecumseh 129.075-128.675. The Hornets also defeated Monroe, 129.075-53.425,

The Hornets were the top-scoring team in the vault, scoring 34.475 points - .50 points better than Tecumseh. Jordan Wickham led the Hornets with a score of 8.725. Caroline Clark (8.65), Alena Miklosovic (8.575) and Camille Lafleur/Rachel Bryant-White (8.55) completed the scoring for Saline. Tecumseh's Jordyn Wright led all athletes at 8.975,

On the uneven bars, Saline outperformed the competition again with 29.625 points. Tecumseh had 27.975. Briar Mackey led the Hornets with a score of 8.075. Lafleur (7.65), Bryant-White (7.3) and Clark (6.6) also contributed to the Saline score.

Tecumseh chipped away at Saline's lead on the beam, outscoring Saline 42.75-31.875. Clark led the Hornets with a score of 8.025. Miklosovic (7.975), LaFleur (7.95) and Bryant-White (8.025) also figured in the scoring for Saline. Wright led all scores with a 9.125.

Tecumseh gained a little more ground (33.525-33.1) in the floor exercise, but Saline did enough to hold them off and win the overall scoring.

Wickham scored an 8.95 and was the top athlete on either team. LaFleur (8.775), Mackey (8.3) and Miklosovic (8.375) completed the Hornets' scoring.

