Services for Elizabeth Sally, Mother to 7, Tuesday at St. James United Church of Christ

Elizabeth “Beth” Anne Sally, age 90, passed away peacefully at the Arbor Hospice Residence in Saline, on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

She was born on December 13, 1931 in Saline Township, the daughter of Claude and Gertrude (Goodin) Gilbert. On September 9, 1950 in Saline, she married Walter R. Sally, and he preceded her in death on January 11, 1988.

Beth was a long-time member of St. James United Church of Christ in Saline.

Survivors include her children Susan (Eugene) Heusel of Saline, MI, Marjorie (Dan) Stansbury of Las Vegas, NV, Richard (Carla) Sally of Saline, MI, Gilbert (Teresa) Sally of Lumber City, GA, Russell (Maxine) Sally of West Carrollton, OH, Gertrude “Trudy” (Marvin) Feldkamp of Saline, MI, and Julie (Jerry) Ernst of Hazlehurst, GA. Other survivors include 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one sister Claudia Houlehan, sisters-in-law, Annabelle Gilbert and Barb Gilbert, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death in addition to her husband by her parents, three brothers Earl, Lewis, and Kenneth Gilbert, and one granddaughter Joanna Ernst.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, January 17, 2022 at St. James United Church of Christ between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. James Church, Arbor Hospice, or Saline Area Social Services, and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Beth, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.