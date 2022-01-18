Pittsfield Township to Give Away Free KN95 Masks Saturday, Jan. 22.

Want a mask that stands a fighting chance of preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

Pittsfield Township is offering free KN95 masks starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Pittsfield Township Administrative Building, 7201 W. Michigan Ave., Ann Arbor.

People can drive up or walk up to the distribution area.

Each person will receive one pack of 10 KN95 masks at no cost. There are no kids' sizes available. Supplies are available first-come, first-serve, while they last.

Free KN95 Mask Pick-up. 10:00 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 @ 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 - Drive-through or walk up. Enter the parking lot from Platt Rd. - 1 pack of adult KN95 masks (10 masks) FREE to each person. (Kid sizes not available) - First-come, first-served while supplies last.