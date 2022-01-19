Mayor Marl Hosts Coffee Hour Jan. 27

City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming coffee hour for Thursday, January 27.

“It has been several months since our most recent coffee hour,” said Mayor Marl. “I’m looking forward to this event, we’ll be discussing a wide array of topics, including water quality, public safety, economic recovery and other core municipal services.”

City Engineer Tesha Humphriss added, “Like Mayor Marl, I’m eager to report out on our City’s infrastructure, more specifically, upcoming projects for the 2022 construction season.”

The Mayor’s January Coffee Hour will be held:

Thursday, January 27,2022

6 - 7:30pm

Saline City Hall

100 N Harris Street

Light refreshments will be served.

The coffee hour will be recorded and live streamed via the City of Saline Government Facebook page. Remote participation is encouraged, and questions and comments will be entertained from those participating via social media or in Council Chambers.

To share a question or concern with the Mayor, Saline residents can email him at briandmarl@gmail.com, call him at (734) 272-3654 or connect with him on Facebook.