Nemeth, Hollister Earn Degrees at Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, GA -- Two Saline residents were among 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students presented with degrees when the Georgia Institute of Technology held Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

  • Robert Nemeth, Master of Science in Computer Science
  • Sebastian Hollister, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

