Nemeth, Hollister Earn Degrees at Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, GA -- Two Saline residents were among 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students presented with degrees when the Georgia Institute of Technology held Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Robert Nemeth, Master of Science in Computer Science

Sebastian Hollister, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors

