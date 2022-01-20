1-20-2022 4:48pm
Nemeth, Hollister Earn Degrees at Georgia Institute of Technology
ATLANTA, GA -- Two Saline residents were among 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students presented with degrees when the Georgia Institute of Technology held Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
- Robert Nemeth, Master of Science in Computer Science
- Sebastian Hollister, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
