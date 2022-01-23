1-23-2022 1:13am
COMPETITIVE CHEER: Saline Takes 2nd at Wyandotte
The Saline high school competitive cheerleading team took second place Saturday at the Wyandotte Invitational.
The hosts won with a score of 765.5. Saline finished with 725.62. Bedford, Livonia Stevenson, Wayne Memorial and Taylor followed in the standings.
Saline competes next Saturday at Plymouth.
Here's the Saline cheer team's roster:
|Riley
|Brilliant
|Claire
|Byron
|Lily
|Cappello
|Vita
|Castria
|Lily
|Derksen
|Sophia
|Hantula-Miller
|Tanith
|Hohenberger
|Julia
|Inge
|Avery
|Lee
|Callahan
|Miltenberger
|Ava
|Mitton
|Rayne
|Mosinger
|Gabriella
|Patterson
|Ava
|Proctor
|Katherine
|Schmidt
|Ashley
|Schneider
|Sophie
|Schneider
|Sophia
|Wildfong