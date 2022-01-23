Saline MI
1-23-2022 1:13am

COMPETITIVE CHEER: Saline Takes 2nd at Wyandotte

The Saline high school competitive cheerleading team took second place Saturday at the Wyandotte Invitational. 

The hosts won with a score of 765.5. Saline finished with 725.62. Bedford, Livonia Stevenson, Wayne Memorial and Taylor followed in the standings.

Saline competes next Saturday at Plymouth.

Here's the Saline cheer team's roster:

Riley Brilliant
Claire Byron
Lily Cappello
Vita Castria
Lily Derksen
Sophia Hantula-Miller
Tanith Hohenberger
Julia Inge
Avery Lee
Callahan Miltenberger
Ava Mitton
Rayne Mosinger
Gabriella Patterson
Ava Proctor
Katherine Schmidt
Ashley Schneider
Sophie Schneider
Sophia Wildfong
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies