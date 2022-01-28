Saline MI
1-28-2022 8:12am

High School Boys Volleyball Club

NEW!

Come join the fastest-growing sport in Michigan!

Saline High School Boys Volleyball Club Team!

Grades 9th - 12th

  • Please register to show your interest in joining the SHS boys volleyball club team!
  • Will compete for a conference and state title!
  • Season: Spring | March - June
  • Games are played against the following teams in the East Division: Avondale, Detroit Catholic Central, Durand, Grand Ledge, Lansing Christian, Lansing Public, North Branch, Northville, Okemos, and Swartz Creek
  • Transportation to games will not be provided
  • Game schedule TBD - games could be during the week and/or weekends

Please reach out to Ashlee Howes with any questions! howesa@salineschools.org

