NEW!

Come join the fastest-growing sport in Michigan!

Saline High School Boys Volleyball Club Team!

Grades 9th - 12th

Please register to show your interest in joining the SHS boys volleyball club team!

Will compete for a conference and state title!

Season: Spring | March - June

Games are played against the following teams in the East Division: Avondale, Detroit Catholic Central, Durand, Grand Ledge, Lansing Christian, Lansing Public, North Branch, Northville, Okemos, and Swartz Creek

Transportation to games will not be provided

Game schedule TBD - games could be during the week and/or weekends

Please reach out to Ashlee Howes with any questions! howesa@salineschools.org