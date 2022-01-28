1-28-2022 8:12am
High School Boys Volleyball Club
NEW!
Come join the fastest-growing sport in Michigan!
Saline High School Boys Volleyball Club Team!
Grades 9th - 12th
- Please register to show your interest in joining the SHS boys volleyball club team!
- Will compete for a conference and state title!
- Season: Spring | March - June
- Games are played against the following teams in the East Division: Avondale, Detroit Catholic Central, Durand, Grand Ledge, Lansing Christian, Lansing Public, North Branch, Northville, Okemos, and Swartz Creek
- Transportation to games will not be provided
- Game schedule TBD - games could be during the week and/or weekends
Please reach out to Ashlee Howes with any questions! howesa@salineschools.org