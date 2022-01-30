HOCKEY: Saline Drops 2 on Traverse City Trip, But Hornets Have Fun

On the ice, things didn't go quite as planned as Saline's hockey team lost two games in Traverse City Friday and Saturday.

But off the ice, the Hornets had fun in the snow.

Saturday, Traverse City Central beat Saline, 4-3, in overtime.

Jake Honan scored and had two assists, Aidan Rumooh had a goal and an assist, and Joe Raupp also scored for Saline. Tyler Schroeder allowed four goals on 25 shots.

On Friday, the Hornets lost another close one, 3-2, to Traverse City West. Griffin Clark and Raupp each scored a goal and had an assist. Schroeder stopped 21 of 24 shots for Saline. Saline plays Novi Thursday at Trenton. The puck drops at 5:45 p.m.