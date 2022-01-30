Humane Society of Huron Valley Rescues 5 Cats That Lived in a Vehicle with 2 People

The Humane Society of Huron Valley took possession of five adult cats that were allegedly living in a car with two people in Lodi Township.

According to a press release issued by the humane society, cruelty investigators from the organization and officers from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a structure in Lodi Township leading to the "rescue" of five cats that were "reportedly found without water and in a state of physical and medical neglect."

The HSHV said the people who possessed the cat have been "in and out of motel rooms for several years." The cats were "purportedly sickly, in need of basic care and medical attention, and the conditions in the car were unsanitary."

Our hearts go out to people who are unhoused and in need of their own intervention,” said Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. “This sad case gives us an opportunity to remind the community that we have many ways to help pet owners who are struggling and to avoid unnecessary suffering. In addition to the shelter, we have an emergency harbor program which is completely funded by donors in the community, a low-cost veterinary clinic, and a free pet food pantry – and we remain open seven days a week.”

“We are always grateful to those who speak out for animals in need,” added Hilgendorf.

The HSHV encouraged anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to call 734-661-3512 or report it on the HSHV’s website.