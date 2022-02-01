Dils, Gillow, Weaver and Severance Make Miami University Dean's List

OXFORD, OH -- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence.

Students from Saline are:

Nick Dils, earning a B.S. in Business in Finance

Marissa Gillow, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Mia Severance, earning a B.S. in Sport Lead & Mgmt in Sport Leadership & Management

Allie Weaver, earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing, Sustainability

