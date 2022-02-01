Nichole Gauthier, Worked as a Nurse at the U of M Hospital and VA Hospital, Loved Helping Others

Nichole Danielle Gauthier, 36, of Saline, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022, with her family and her fiancé by her side.

Nichole was born on July 16, 1985, to Edward and Sharon Gauthier, and they survive her.

Nichole is also survived by her sibling Jamie Gauthier.

Nichole was a registered nurse for 15 years. She worked at U of M Hospital, then at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor. Nichole enjoyed her family, friends, and co-workers. She loved her work and helping others. She loved to travel and go up north to the family cottage, enjoying kayaking, biking, snowshoeing, riding ATVs and rock hunting (collecting rocks).

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nichole's life with her family on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, with a memorial service at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Ann Arbor, MI and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. A memorial Celebration of Life will follow after the service at the American Legion Hall in Saline.