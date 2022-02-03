Aly Everett and Libbey Hansen Named to President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH -- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.

Aly Everett of Saline is earning a Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Statistics

Libbey Hansen of Saline is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in Emerging Tech: Business&Design

