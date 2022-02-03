Non-Essential Washtenaw County Services Closed Friday

Washtenaw County has extended the closure of all public, county non-essential services through Feb. 4.

According to a news release issued by the county, "The safety of our employees and community members remains our top priority. Based on the continuing snowfall and on-going snow removal efforts, it is best to ask non-essential staff to stay safe by staying home."

Residents are encouraged to call 911 for emergencies requiring immediate assistance.

Appointments with county offices scheduled for Feb. 4 will be cancelled. Please contact departments directly on Monday to reschedule.

Normal county operations will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.