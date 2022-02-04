5-Day Weekend: Saline Area Schools Calls Off Classes

The Saline Area Schools district has called off classes for a third straight day due to road conditions after about six inches of snow fell on Saline Wednesday and Thursday.

"After collaborating with our transportation department and driving the main and back roads, there is no scenario they will be ready for safe transportation to school tomorrow," Saline Area Schools Superintendent announced via email Thursday evening.

Friday's classes are canceled for students and staff. The district is expecting to make an announcement on afternoon and evening extracurricular activities by 1 p.m. Friday.