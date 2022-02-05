BASKETBALL: Both Varsity Teams Fall to Pioneer

Both Saline varsity basketball teams were dealt blows Friday.

At Pioneer, Saline lost to Pioneer, 44-36, despite Sophie Canen's 23 point game.

The Hornets fell to 11-3 - with three of those losses coming after a 10-0 start. Saline is 6-3 in the SEC Red. Saline hopes to get back to winning ways when the Hornets host Huron at 7 p.m., Feb. 8.

Here are the other scorers from the Saline-Pioneer girls game:

Sophie Canen 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Anna Hesse 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks

Kadyn Maida 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Ella Dean 3 points, 2 steals

Kate Stemmer 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

The Saline varsity boys lost 50-45. The Hornets had the lead with as little as 2:14 to play, but Pioneer controlled the finish at the free-throw line. Saline is 9-4 overall and 5-4 in the SEC Red. Saline visits Huron Tuesday.