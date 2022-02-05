HOCKEY: Saline 2-for-2 at the MIHL Prep Showcase

Saline's varsity hockey team went 2-for-2 in the MIHL Prep Showcase at Kennedy Ice Arena in Trenton.

On Saturday, Saline defeated Grosse Pointe North, 5-2.

Thursday, Saline best Novi, 3-1. Aidan Rumohr scored two goals to lead Saline. Joe Raupp also scored. Aidan Granica set up two goals. Colton Cundiff and Hayden Davis also had assists. Tyler Schroeder stopped 19 of 20 shots for Saline.

Saline is 12-6-1.

The Hornets visit Jackson for a game at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday. They return to the Ice Cube for a game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.