Mary Jo Cox, Wife, Mother of 3, Taught in Saline Schools

Mary Jo Cox, an angel to those who knew her, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the age of 69.

Born in Warren, Ohio, she was the eldest daughter of Florence and Eugene Tims. She leaves behind her siblings Clifford Tims, James Tims, and Janet (Dana) Brown. Mary graduated from Howland High School (Class of 1970); attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania and Bowling Green State University; and completed her Master’s of Education Degree from Kent State University. She married John Cox with whom she shared three children: Elyssa (Shailesh) Saini, Shaun (Katherine) Cox, and Britain Cox.

Mary’s life took her across the country, from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the Salt Plains of Michigan. She enjoyed her final years in Ohio, reconnecting with family and friends. Teaching was her life’s passion and she enjoyed it to the fullest for 30 years, most of which were spent at Saline Area Schools in Saline, piquing the curiosities of future scientists. Her greatest loves came later in life in the form of her two dogs and four grandchildren, all of which she spoiled relentlessly. She was a gentle and compassionate soul that will be missed by the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Mary’s name to Ele’s Place Ann Arbor, a cause she was passionate about and volunteered at for several years.

An online celebration of life for Mary will take place on February 19, 2022. For further information, please visit www.maryjocox-inmemoriam.com.