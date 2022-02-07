Worker Electrocuted After Striking Underground Power Line, Power Loss Closes Businesses in East Side Plaza

A person was electrocuted while doing construction work in the Commons at Salk Shopping Center. The worker was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening according to Lt. Dan Speicher, of the Saline Area Fire Department.

A crew was doing work between the former TCF bank and the old Knockerball business and boring underground at around 2:30 p.m., Monday, when the worker struck an underground powerline.

Businesses in the plaza lost power. DTE is on the scene to fix the line and restore power. According to the DTE Outage center, power restoration is expected by 4:30 p.m.