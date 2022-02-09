Saline Board of Education Selects David Hayward to Fill Vacancy

David Hayward will serve on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education for a term that expires at the end of 2022.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board voted 6-0 to select Hayward as a trustee to replace Dennis Valenti, who resigned from the board in January.

The board interviewed six candidates for the position during a special meeting Monday. The other candidates were Luis Barnett, Ryan Davidson, Casey Ruel, Jeroen Spitael and Jason Tizedes.

During deliberations at Tuesday's meeting, the board zeroed in on two prime candidates - Hayward and Davidson.

Hayward is a senior medical research scientist in the Department of Surgery at Ascension Saint John Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He has two children, a sophomore and a first-grader, in the district. Hayward has been one of the most vocal members of the community at school board meetings in recent years. He's spoken in favor of the new transgender policy, criticized the district's use of seclusion and restraint in the special education settings, and supported COVID measures enacted by the district.

"The number one thing that motivates me, as someone who went through his career as an LBGTQ youth who did not always have a great experience in our schools, I want to be the kind of advocate that was never in the room for me," Hayward said during Monday's interview. "That's especially become important to me that my own child has come out as non-binary."

He said he was also motivated to be a good member of the community.

During Monday's deliberation, Susan Estep said Hayward stood out above the rest.

"David is very student-focused, data-driven, which I feel we need on this board, and would bring a great strength," Estep said.

McVey agreed.

"You are an advocate of so many of our students who have been marginalized and are in need of an advocate," McVey said.

Estep, Trustee Jenny Miller and other members of the board also said Hayward's level of engagement should allow him to hit the ground running. Miller noted that Hayward served on the board for Daycroft schools.

Following the meeting, Hayward said he was honored to be selected to serve as a Trustee.

" I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to work with the dedicated and talented public servants on the Saline Board of Education," Hayward said. "I look forward to serving the community in this capacity for the next 10 months, and remain dedicated to representing all students and community stakeholders."

Davidson also had considerable support among board members.

Davidson, formerly of Milan, recently moved back to Michigan after managing the residence of the Vice President of the United States in Washington D.C. Davidson, who has a background in law enforcement, now works as an inspector for the US Postal Service.

Steben said she thought Davidson might work as a bridge-builder and provide fresh eyes and perspective for the board.

In November, Saline Area Schools district voters will elect three Trustees. Those seats are currently held by McVey, Kandace Jones and, now, Hayward.