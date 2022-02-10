Saline Police Reports: Taser Used to Subdue Suspect After Domestic Incident, Catalytic Converters Stolen

The following information is from communications with Saline Police Department officials and SPD reports.

Police Use Electric Shock Weapon

Saline Police responding to a domestic incident on the 200 block of Clark Street Feb. 5 used an electric shock weapon to subdue a suspect.

Police were dispatched to the address around 8 p.m. for a domestic assault complaint investigation. The suspect in the domestic case now also faces an additional charge for resisting and obstructing, according to Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Catalytic Converter Thefts

Saline Police handled at least four reports from city residents that someone had stolen catalytic converters from their vehicles.

The exhaust commission control device, which thieves can reportedly sell for up to $300 each, are typically stolen at night by people using a wrench or cutting tools.

"The larceny of catalytic converters has amped up in our area as of late but it has been a problem in all areas of Michigan and surrounding states," Radzik said.

She asked residents who notice suspicious activities, people or vehicles to contact police at 734-429-7911.

Replacing a catalytic converter can cost someone $1,000-$3,000.

Thefts were reported in the City of Saline:

Jan. 30 on the 400 block of Hartman Lane.

Jan. 28 on the 700 block of Valley Circle Drive.

Jan. 25 on the 200 block of North Maple Road.

Jan. 29 on the 800 block of Valley Circle Drive.

Similar thefts were reported at a storage facility on Michigan Avenue in Saline Township.