Fun Things To Do In Saline This Weekend

Looking for something fun to pass the time on a winter weekend? Saline has you covered! Here are a few activities that are sure to cure your cabin fever.

The Creature Conservancy

4950 Ann Arbor Saline Rd.

“Love Is In The Air”

Feb.11-14, 7PM-9PM

For ages 21 +. $35/person, pre-registration is required.

Need a fun date night to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Here’s a unique option. Get ready to laugh as you learn about courting and mating rituals of the animal kingdom. Beer, wine, cheese and crudites served.

Emagine Movie Theater

1335 E. Michigan Ave.

“Death on the Nile”

Check website for showtimes: www.emagine-entertainment.com or call 734-316-5500

The long-awaited follow-up to the movie “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017). Kenneth Brannagh reprises his role as Agatha Christie’s beloved character, Hercule Poirot, and the movie features a star-studded cast.

Saline Area Historical Society Presentation

History of Federal Correction Institution Federal Detention Center, Milan, MI

Saline City Hall, Sunday Feb. 13 at 2PM

100 N. Harris St.

Learn about the history of this 59 building, 332 acre facility that was opened in 1933 and once housed female inmates.

Saline District Library

555 N. Maple Rd.

Blind Date With A Book

Looking for something to do at home that doesn’t involve binging on Netflix? Try Blind Date With A Book! Pick up a mystery book at the Saline District Library and try something new. While you are there, consider pre-registering for February’s DIY Craft kit for kids. This month’s craft is heart-shaped treat boxes.

Shop Local

Eleanor’s Sweets and Sodas, 108 S. Ann Arbor St.

Rock, Paper, Scissors, 106 W. Michigan Ave.

Pop in to Eleanor’s Sweets and Sodas and find just the right chocolate for your Valentine. Need a card to go with that gift? Head to Rock, Paper, Scissors and find just the right snarky sentiment. Or maybe you are celebrating Galentine’s Day this year. Rock, Paper, Scissors has gift baskets for your gal pals.

Saline Rec Center

1866 Woodland Dr., 734-429-3502

Need to work off some of that cabin fever? The Saline Rec Center offers drop in Pickle Ball on Sundays from 2:30-4PM. Don’t forget your racket, balls and water bottle!

Tippin’s Market

4845 Ann Arbor Saline Rd.

Looking for the perfect Super Bowl snack? Pick up a Game Time Guac Box from Tippin’s Market. Includes avocados, onion, jalapenos, lime and seasoning pack. Don’t forget the nachos!